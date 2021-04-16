Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

Despite pleas from elected leaders for police restraint, law enforcement on Friday night took aggressive action against protesters for another night. Several hundred demonstrators marched near the police department but the crowds dissipated shortly after 10 p.m. when officers quickly advanced. Flash bangs and sponge grenades were fired into the crowd, and officers pepper sprayed several protesters who neared a group of officers. Protesters scrambled through yards and over backyard fences to evade a perimeter they had set up for a block around the police department.