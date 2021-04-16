Longview’s Lifebridge Church hosting food drive to benefit Dream Center

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 3:37 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Lifebridge Church is hosting a canned food drive today to benefit the Dream Center, which feeds thousands of families each month.

Roderick Smith, a Lifebridge elder, said the food drive is part of the men’s conference the church has planned for later today. It runs until 2 p.m.

He added that the theme for their second annual men’s conference is Kingdom servanthood.

“We just want to be a blessing to our community,” Smith said.

Numerous speakers are on tap for the Lifebridge Men’s Conference, which will be at the church tonight. Doors open at 5:30, and the event starts at 6 p.m.

