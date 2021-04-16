Loaded cauliflower casserole by Mama Steph

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | April 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 6:42 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -This casserole is great for low carb eaters, but it’s so delicious that just about everyone loves it!

Ingredients

  • 2 10-ounce bags riced cauliflower (If you just hate cauliflower, you can use frozen shredded hash brown potatoes)
  • 1 cup grated cheddar
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
  • small bunch of diced green onions, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.
  2. Cook the cauliflower in the microwave according to package directions.
  3. Mash cauliflower with a potato masher, if desired/
  4. Add the cheddar, cream cheese, and sour cream to the bowl and stir well until the cheese has melted into the cauliflower.
  5. Stir in the bacon, green onions, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
  6. Spread mixture into prepared baking dish; top with another sprinkle of cheddar and bacon, and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.
  7. Serve hot.

