This casserole is great for low carb eaters, but it's so delicious that just about everyone loves it!
Loaded cauliflower casserole by Mama Steph
Ingredients
- 2 10-ounce bags riced cauliflower (If you just hate cauliflower, you can use frozen shredded hash brown potatoes)
- 1 cup grated cheddar
- 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
- small bunch of diced green onions, sliced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Cook the cauliflower in the microwave according to package directions.
- Mash cauliflower with a potato masher, if desired/
- Add the cheddar, cream cheese, and sour cream to the bowl and stir well until the cheese has melted into the cauliflower.
- Stir in the bacon, green onions, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
- Spread mixture into prepared baking dish; top with another sprinkle of cheddar and bacon, and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.
- Serve hot.
