Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative crews working to restore power to about 600 customers

JASPER, Texas (News Release) - JNEC crews and contractors are working to restore power to members who were affected by the storm that came through the Kirbyville/Call area early this morning. Currently, we still have around 600 individual outages scattered throughout our service area with most of the damage being in the Call area. Outages were caused by a number of falling trees and downed lines. Crews are working on poles and lines that are located in heavily wooded and wet areas. We are cautiously optimistic that a majority of service line repairs will be completed today. Our linemen continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all of our members.