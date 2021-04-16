Alto baseball first in 22-2A standings after dramatic win over Cushing

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto Yellowjackets,(16-5, 7-1), are at the top of the 22-2A standings following a walk off grand slam win over Cushing Thursday night.
Alto found themselves down 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh to the BearKats when sophomore Carter Pursley stepped up to the plate.
“I didn’t know it was going out when I hit it,” Pursley said. “I was excited just to know we scored the tying run. I expected some celebration at the plate but not the one I got with players jumping and sliding.
Alto is now just two wins away from locking up the district championship.
”We never allow a moment to get too big,” head coach Chris Moore said. “In that moment in the bottom of the seventh our guys bared down and bowed their neck, doing what they needed to do to get a win.”
The first of those wins could come Monday April 19 at 6 pm against Groveton at home. The game was rescheduled from this Friday after heavy rain.
We just [will use it to] build it into the next game we will play,” Pursley said.
