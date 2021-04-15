Wills Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for receiving child porn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - – A Wills Point, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography crimes.
James Joseph Veeser, 59, pleaded guilty on Sep. 20, 2020, to receiving child pornography. Today he was sentenced to 8 years and one month in federal prison. Upon release from prison, Veeser will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to information presented in court, on Jan. 8, 2019, law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Veeser’s residence in Wills Point, and confiscated his computer. A forensic examination of the computer revealed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The videos and photos had been downloaded over a three-year period, between Jan. 25, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2019.
“Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them - and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct.”
