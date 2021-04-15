WebXtra: Gregg County Deputy released from hospital following COVID-19 battle

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cpl. James Hagler of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since December and was released today.
Hagler, who is employed as a book-in officer at the Gregg County Jail, was hospitalized at Christus Good Shepherd for more than months, including at one point being in a medically-induced coma in the ICU.
Though his recovery is not complete, the hope is that he can quickly get back to his life and his work.
