Whitehouse man gets life sentences for double-shooting deaths

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harvey Louis Martin pleaded guilty to the Dec. 27, 2018 murders of two victims, who both were shot in the head.
Caleb McGrady of Tyler was 26 and Krista Newman of Frankston was 25 at the time of the shooting.
In Judge Skeen’s court, the plea agreement brought the charge from capital murder, punishable by death, to murder, a first-degree felony with a possible life sentence.
The plea agreement waives Martin’s right to appeal or request a new trial.
Smith County Judge Jack Skeen accepted the state’s recommendation for life sentences for both cases to run concurrently.
Caleb McGrady’s aunt said after the sentencing “I pray for relief, and for God to forgive me for the anger I have for you.”
