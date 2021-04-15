Texas Tech tops Stephen F. Austin 7-5 Wednesday afternoon

Unlike the first game in the series Tuesday night, the scoring started early for both teams with the Red Raiders having an early 3-0 lead through the first two innings. Then the Lumberjacks tacked on four runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Tech then had a four-run inning in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead back. Stephen F. Austin threatened once again in the top fo the ninth with one out and bases loaded, but the Red Raiders were able to turn the double play and secure the win.