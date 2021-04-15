Several departments battling out-of-control trash fire in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire just outside of Tyler was sparked by an out-of-control trash burn.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said that while he is not at the scene, reports from investigators say that it began as a trash fire behind a residence in the 13000 block of Cascade Road.
When our reporter arrived at the scene, there were at least nine various fire trucks there from Noonday, Flint-Gresham, and Dixie fire departments, as well as UT Health EMS. No word at this time on any injuries.
It was unclear whether the house was burning or only the belongings of the resident in the yard, as the area was shrouded in smoke and surrounded by numerous trucks.
