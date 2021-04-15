Rep. Paddie bill on digital license plates gets final OK in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas House has given final passage to an East Texas legislator’s bill which would allow Texans to have digital license plates.
The House passed HB 1105 on third reading with a 143-2 vote.
The bill, if signed into law, would let people have the option for a digital plate on the rear of their cars. They would still have a usual style plate on the front of their vehicles, the bill says.
House Bill 1107 passed in 2019, allowing only vehicles that were part of a commercial or government fleet to have the digital license plates. Private passenger vehicles were not approved.
Paddie (R-Marshall) is reintroducing his bill, this time hoping to get approval for the devices to be used on passenger vehicles.
The benefits of digital license plates are electronic vehicle registration renewal, eliminating the need for stickers or visits to the tag office. They can also display pre-approved banner messaging, such as an Amber or silver alerts. They will likely come with a small monthly fee for those who choose to use them.
