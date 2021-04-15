Pedestrian killed in Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday at 3:26 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire departments report responding to a wreck involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of South Jackson.
The pedestrian, Bradley Thomas Price, 64 years of age from Jacksonville was transported to the U.T. Health emergency room in Jacksonville and then later flown to U.T. Health in Tyler. He died the following day from injuries sustained in the crash.
The police investigation reveals that Price was walking southbound in the southbound traffic lane when he was struck by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Randy McDaniel of Jacksonville.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Price was in the roadway when struck.
McDaniel, the driver of the Jeep was not injured.
There is no evidence of impairment and no charges will be filed against McDaniel.
