Palestine man allegedly assaults police during arrest

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Palestine man is in jail for numerous warrants and allegedly assaulting officers during arrest.
Just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of N. Hwy 155 in reference to a reported disturbance.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the involved parties. Officers were advised that the male suspect, Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, had allegedly been causing a disturbance at the location. Officers were also advised that Davidson was hiding in a white car in the parking lot.
Officers determined that Davidson had active warrants for the following alleged crimes:
- Aggravated Robbery-two warrants
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-two warrants
- Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 4g to 200g
- Abandon/Endanger Child
Officers located the vehicle and observed Davidson hiding in the back seat. Officers ordered Davidson to exit the vehicle, which he allegedly refused to do. Officers then removed Davidson from the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, Davidson allegedly assaulted officers, causing minor injuries. The officers were able to gain control of Davidson and placed him into a patrol vehicle. Davidson then allegedly caused damage to the inside of the patrol vehicle.
Davidson was transported to the Anderson County jail where he allegedly continued to be combative, while allegedly threatening to kill Officers and jail staff. The report also claims Davidson spit on officers during the arrest.
Davidson was booked on the outstanding warrants, along with several other charges including Assault of a Public Servant, Obstruction/Retaliation-multiple counts, Harassment of a Public Servant-multiple counts and Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport.
Davidson’s bonds total $300,000.
