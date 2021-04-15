East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off cloud and cool with a few light showers. Expect cloudy skies all day with a few showers this morning and again this afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon with light winds. Chances for rain increase overnight and become likely tomorrow with another cold front. Expect showers tonight through tomorrow morning and a few thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain ends after midnight Friday night, but cloud cover sticks around through Saturday. Below average temperatures continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s. A bit more sunshine for Sunday and gradually warming temperatures into early next week.