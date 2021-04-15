Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Longview loop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man has died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.
It happened about 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of west loop 281 in Longview, according to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton.
When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was detained and questioned by police and was later released.
The incident is still under investigation.
