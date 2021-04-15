Grand jury indicts Hemphill man for crash that killed 3 firefighters

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County grand jury has indicted Curtis Scott Harrison on three charges of intoxication manslaughter for his involvement in a January crash that killed three people.
The victims of the Jan. 17 crash Vanessa Davis, 28, Jason Davis, 38, and Ralph Hill, 48, were all members of the Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department.
The preliminary crash report showed that at about 7:05 p.m., Harrison failed to yield the right of away, and his vehicle was struck by a 2010 GMC pickup that was heading east on SH 21. After that collision, the GMC went into the westbound lane and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet pickup.
