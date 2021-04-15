Former Coronado coach taken off life support after Navy training incident

Nathan lived a selfless and God loving life. His never quit attitude made him the person we have known and loved. He never quit making the most of his life, helping, coaching and mentoring others to be their best. Nor did his infectious smile and positive life outlook ever quit. The Navy Air Rescue Swimmer motto is “So others may live.” Nathan continues this mantra through the gift of life via the organ donor program. We were told that Nathan could be giving the gift of life to as many as 150 people.