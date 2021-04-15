Father returns to SAFB 31 years later to present wings to his son

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On September 14th, 1990, German native Siegfried Beck walked across the stage at Sheppard Air Force Base to receive his wings for the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Training Program.
“I still remember the last flight I did here, it was still so much in memory,” Beck said. “I always remember that one.”
Now, 31 years later, Beck will go back to those feelings of nostalgia when he watches his son walk across the same stage on Friday.
“He looks nearly like me so everyone’s like ‘oh that’s a young Beck’ and he’s had to do the same stuff,” Beck said.
The same stuff also means going on to fly the same type of plane as his dad and receiving the same pair of wings his father was given all those years ago.
“It was always the plan to pin this on my son’s graduation honor,” Beck said.
Tarnished amongst the rest of the shining silver pieces for other graduates, the wings represent the passing of the torch and a father’s legacy living on.
“There will be some tears when I’m on the stage and pin the wings on him,” Beck said.
