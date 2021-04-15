Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault

Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault
Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst gaveled the Senate out for the 83rd regular session in 2013. Dewhurst was arrested in Dallas this week on a domestic violence charge, according to police. Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera)
By Associated Press | April 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:30 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas.

Authorities say police arrested the 75-year-old Republican on Tuesday after officers responding to a disturbance call met a woman who said she was “physically assaulted.”

Jail records show Dewhurst was booked on a misdemeanor family violence charge and released on a $1,000 bond early Wednesday.

Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014.

