East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing chances for showers and thundershowers this evening and overnight tonight. More showers/thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Friday. We have had the Disruptive Weather Outlook at HIGH all week long and it looks like it will happen. A storm system will likely move through our area tomorrow allowing these showers/thundershowers/storms to occur throughout the day. Once we get into the evening hours, the coverage will begin to diminish and finally end early on Saturday morning...before sunrise. Actually, well before dawn. There is a Marginal Risk for significant severe weather on Friday which is a 5% chance for these storms. Some hail and high winds will be the greatest threat. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely on Saturday with no rain, then Partly Cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. Cool mornings and Mild afternoons are expected. A weak cold front on Tuesday morning will move through without any precipitation attached to it so skies should clear on Tuesday, and the cooler temperatures will remain. Enjoy the next several days, but please remain Weather Alert on Friday!!!