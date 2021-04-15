City of Tyler asking drivers, cyclists to be aware of their surroundings with new bike lanes

Williams said vehicles are allowed to park in the bike lanes so cyclists need to pay attention when moving into the flow of traffic and vehicles need to be aware of cyclists moving over when there are parked cars. As for pedestrians, “The bike lanes are meant for the cyclists and hopefully there’s sidewalks in those areas, but some of these areas you may not have sidewalks and so you could have pedestrians walking in those areas, and you need to treat them just like you would any other time,” Williams said.