Canadian lawmaker caught naked during video conference

This screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Liberal MP William Amos, top, naked in his office during a video conference call on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked and says his video was accidentally turned on as he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog. (Source: Canadian Parliament/The Canadian Press via AP)