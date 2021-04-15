A Better East Texas: International pressures need addressing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When we stop and consider the recent past and try to define the top concerns of the federal government, most of the headlines seem to always be ones that impact us domestically ... right here at home.
Obviously, the pandemic, the push for vaccinations, the immigration crisis on our border, stimulus payments and the impact on the economy. But we are seeing a rise in international priorities that must be dealt with sooner than later by the Biden administration. Three fronts specifically come to mind, but there are others.
First, we here about the rising tension with China. Disputes over Taiwan, the environment, stalled agreement talks are all symptoms of a worsening relationship with the rising superpower. Russia is feeling emboldened, as well, by putting pressure on NATO through threat and military movement in Ukraine. Iran is moving ahead with nuclear development at a pace that is very unsettling, which caused Israel to act in that area of the planet.
So, these international pressures, must be dealt with and President Biden’s team does not seem to be in active gear to address these needs. We cannot be fooled into thinking that the world will wait and act on our timetable or that there are not nefarious allegiances between some of these countries that are probing to see what the new administration’s tolerance will be. So, these fronts must be met with strength, not silence and certainly not with diplomacy that originates from a position of weakness. The world is watching our actions and we need to be leaders that keep a balance between these simmering hot spots.
