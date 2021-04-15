Affidavit: Tyler employee writes over 100 checks to self totaling over $40K

According to the affidavit, Melhart’s job was to rent units, pay bills, collect payments, and track the transactions through Quickbooks, an accounting application. A review of the Quickbook entries revealed Melhart wrote checks to herself categorizing them as company expenses such as postage, utilities, and credit card payments. The fake accounting entries were made for the majority of 2019, and in 2020 Melhart no longer bothered herself with the accounting entries, according to the affidavit.