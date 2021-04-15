Affidavit: Tyler employee writes over 100 checks to self totaling over $40K

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith county affidavit shows that for a period of about seven months, Vicki Melhart stole over $40,000 from her previous employer by writing 107 fraudulent checks.
Vicki Marie Melhart was fired from a storage business in April 2020 when the owner, Sam McKinsey, found she had been stealing from petty cash and keeping cash rather than depositing client payments into the business account, according to the affidavit.
In a forgery report to Tyler police, McKinsey stated Melhart had been writing herself checks from his business bank account by forging either Sam McKinsey’s or his son Mac McKinsey’s signature.
According to the affidavit, Melhart’s job was to rent units, pay bills, collect payments, and track the transactions through Quickbooks, an accounting application. A review of the Quickbook entries revealed Melhart wrote checks to herself categorizing them as company expenses such as postage, utilities, and credit card payments. The fake accounting entries were made for the majority of 2019, and in 2020 Melhart no longer bothered herself with the accounting entries, according to the affidavit.
McKinsey confirmed in the affidavit, the only legitimate checks written to Melhart were a Christmas bonus and her bi-weekly payroll checks.
The affidavit states Melhart, starting on about October 2, 2019, through May 27, 2020, acquired a total of $40,124.35 from McKinsey.
Melhart, 39, from Bullard, was arrested by Bullard police, April 6 for theft of property over $30,000 a second-degree felony, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
