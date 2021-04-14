WebXtra: Lufkin native on verge of being drafted into WNBA

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Natasha Mack is just a day away from realizing her ultimate dream.
The Lufkin native is projected to be drafted early in this year’s WNBA Draft on Thursday. Mack recently finished up her time at Oklahoma State University where she picked up the 2021 WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Big12 Defensive Player of The Year awards.
Mack finished the 2021 season with mark with 112 blocks which was a record for herself and the nation’s best total as well. Her 4.0 blocks per game also lead the country. She finished in the 1,000 point club for Oklahoma State and Angelina College as well. She also became only the second-ever Cowgirl to pick up a triple double in a game.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.