SFA soccer advances to Southland semifinal on PKs

Spot-kick specialist Katelyn Termini put SFA on the board in the ninth minute, moving into a tie for the Division I lead with five scores from the mark this season. Staring a first-round exit in the face, the Islanders flipped the script in the 88th minute, when Celia Hilsabeck sent a ball into the attacking half and set up a 1-on-1 opportunity for Natalie Gonzalez, who put the ball in the lower left corner past Madeline Talbot. SFA outshot A&M-Corpus Christi 4-1 in the first overtime period, but the count favored the Islanders in the second overtime (4-2).