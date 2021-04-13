East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After midnight tonight, the chance for isolated thunderstorms increases. Most areas along and south of Interstate 20 are now under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms, those north of I-20 are under a Marginal Risk. This area has been pushed farther north over the past few hours. A Slight risk is a 15% chance for strong/severe thunderstorms and a Marginal Risk is a 5% chance for strong/severe storms. With some of the stronger storms we could see some large hail and strong/gusty winds associated with the strongest activity of 60 mph or more, so please stay Weather Alert. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Wednesday is at HIGH now. It is also at HIGH for Friday. During the day on Thursday, chances for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower exists, but is lower than Wednesday and Friday. We could see a few showers early on Saturday as well before the rain ends and Sunday through Tuesday look very nice. Temperatures are expected to remain mild to cool through the next 7 days. Have a great night, East Texas.