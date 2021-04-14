NET Health CEO tells Tyler City Council COVID-19 picture “much brighter”

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council received an update Wednesday from NET Health CEO, George Roberts.
Roberts recalled about a year ago announcing the first three cases in Tyler on March 13, 2020.
Roberts said now “the picture continues to be much brighter” and he continued “the number of positive cases has dropped, the number of COVID-19 positive hospitalized cases is significantly lower, and access to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has dramatically improved.”
Roberts stressed that vaccines are available today to those who need them. Councilmember Shirley Mckellar commended Roberts for bringing vaccines to “black and brown” communities.
Smith County has given in excess of 100,000 vaccine doses, according to Roberts, and 13.2 million have been given in Texas.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused by the FDA and CDC, and Roberts said he is unaware of any side-effects from the 100 doses given last week by NET Health.
