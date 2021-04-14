Monday morning house fire takes life of Avinger man

AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - A late-morning fire has taken the life of an East Texas man.
The incident occurred in the 200 block of Liberty Road outside of Linden in Avinger. According to the Cass County Sheriffs Office, 62-year-old Terry Lynn Grant was found inside his home near the front door after firefighters extinguished the fire.
One of Grant’s dogs also succumbed to the fire. According to a friend, Grant used a walker. The house was fully involved when the Avinger Fire Department arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. Next of kin was notified and the body sent off for autopsy. The Texas State Fire Marshals Office has been called in to conduct an investigation.
Currently there is no information regarding a possible cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.