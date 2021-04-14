At least two people injured after reported aggravated assault at Motel 6 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault at a Motel 6 in Tyler.
Police, fire and EMS units responded to the extended stay motel near the intersection of Troup Highway and Loop 323 around 1 a.m.
EMS officials could be seen transporting at least two people from the scene.
One of the victims was taken from the back seat of a sedan and placed on a stretcher before being taken away.
We are working to find out what happened and if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. We expect to learn more from Tyler police Wednesday morning.
