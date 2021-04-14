At least two people injured after reported aggravated assault at Motel 6 in Tyler

At least two people injured after reported aggravated assault at Motel 6 in Tyler
EMS treat victim in the back seat of a sedan before placing them on a stretcher. (Source: Erika Bazaldua KLTV)
By Erika Bazaldua | April 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:26 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault at a Motel 6 in Tyler.

Police, fire and EMS units responded to the extended stay motel near the intersection of Troup Highway and Loop 323 around 1 a.m.

EMS officials could be seen transporting at least two people from the scene.

One of the victims was taken from the back seat of a sedan and placed on a stretcher before being taken away.

We are working to find out what happened and if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. We expect to learn more from Tyler police Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.