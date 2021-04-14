Jeep giveaway to benefit United Way

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a giveaway to benefit the Untied Way, one lucky East Texan won a 2021 Jeep Renegade Wednesday. Patterson Motors and the Smith County United Way join forces each year to increase local awareness of the work of the organization in the community.
The winner this year was Rachel Means, a Tyler business owner. To be eligible, donations of $5 or more per week entered donors in the drawing.
Means may have a plan to pay it forward, too.
“We are going to possibly pick a high school senior that maybe needs to go to school and doesn’t have a car, so more coming on that. So we are definitely paying the vehicle forward, and so good for the community.”
This year there were 2,200 entries in the drawing. United Way officials say that the donations will touch over 60,000 people in their supported programs.
