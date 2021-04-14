Houston County grand jury indicts pair in connection with adult who died in hot vehicle

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A grand jury has indicted a Grapeland man and woman in connection to the death of a man who died after falling asleep in a hot vehicle.
Dylan Shaw Duhon, 20, and Ashley Lynn Langham, 20, are each charged with criminally negligent homicide and possession of controlled substance.
Both were arrested in July 2020 following the death of David Bradley Dunn, who was found dead on the ground next to a pickup on a private road in Grapeland.
According to an arrest affidavit, Duhon allegedly told authorities that he had been at work all day, and when he returned home, he found his friends unresponsive in the pickup’s back seat. He said that the friends had spent the night at his house the night before, and when he left for work, they were asleep on the couch, the affidavit stated.
Duhon told investigators that they had been taking Xanax the night before, and he didn’t know how the two men wound up in the truck, the affidavit stated.
Later it was learned that on the night before, Duhon and Ashley Langham had taken the two men to Houston to purchase the drugs that were found in the residence. Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck, and it is believed that they were passed out when they arrived in Grapeland at the residence, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the two men were still unconscious in the back seat the next morning, so Duhon had Langham take him to work in a different vehicle, leaving Dunn and reed in the pickup all day in the heat.
Langham said she checked on the two men that morning, and they were still asleep. The affidavit stated that it is believed that Langham is responsible for leaving the two men in the truck during the heat of the day and that being closed up in the pickup led to Dunn’s death.
There are no court dates set for neither Duhon nor Langham.
