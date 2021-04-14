Hawkins woman pleads guilty to stealing stimulus money

According to information presented in court, in April of 2020, the U.S. Treasury issued an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) check in the amount of $1,200.00, made payable to an individual and mailed it to that individual’s post office box in Avinger. Banks stole the EIP check from the individual’s post office box and then used the victim’s name, social security number, and date of birth to open a checking account, but used Banks’ mailing address for the address on the account. Banks deposited the stolen EIP check into the fraudulently opened bank account and then withdrew the funds and spent them for her own personal benefit.