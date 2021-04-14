Gilmer man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man has pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation crimes.
Michael Parker, 41, of Gilmer, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne.
According to information presented in court, Parker hid a cellular phone in a bathroom for the purpose of capturing video recordings of a minor under the age of twelve. Parker positioned the phone to intentionally capture images and videos of the child. Parker then distributed the images and videos of the child to other individuals utilizing multiple online communications platforms, including e-mail, a cloud storage account, and a photo-sharing social media application.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Parker with federal violations on Sep. 17, 2020. Under federal statutes, Parker could face up to 30 years in federal prison; the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Gilmer Police Department and the Longview Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.
