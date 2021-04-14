East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and only a few showers are expected for the rest of the day today and overnight tonight. Just a shower or two for the morning on Thursday with some isolated thundershowers moving from west to east across the area during the afternoon/early evening hours as well. Not much rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but more showers/thundershowers are expected with some very heavy rainfall possible during the day. Not expecting any severe storms on Friday, just thundershowers from time to time. Some early morning rain on Saturday (Pre-Dawn), then we are done with the rain for several days. Skies should remain Mostly Cloudy on Saturday, but more of a Partly Cloudy sky for Sunday and Monday. Early on Tuesday morning a cold front passes through East Texas giving us cool mornings and mild afternoons through mid-week. Have a wonderful Day.