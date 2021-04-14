Committee OKs designation of Henderson County highway in memory of deputies

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House committee has approved the designation of a Henderson County highway in memory of two deputies killed in action.
The Texas House Committee on Transportation voted unanimously for House Bill 1321, authored by Keith Bell (R-Forney).
The bill designates a portion of State Highway 198 as “The Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.” Ogburn and Habelt were killed in the line of duty in 2008.
The bill will now go before the full House for a vote at a later date.
