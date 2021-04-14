Carthage police asking for help locating suspect who shot victim, fled scene

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Police Chief Blake Smith says a man was shot during the early hours of Monday morning.
Smith said at 1:45 a.m. Monday, Carthage Police Department received a report of an assault victim in the 100 block of Tribble Alley. Carthage Police officers responded to the scene, along with EMS.
When they arrived they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim said that he did not know who shot him. He was then transported by helicopter to a Tyler hospital for treatment.
The scene was located and processed by police investigators. No suspect was found. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Carthage Police Department at (903) 693-3866.
