Amarillo airport undergoing multi-million dollar construction project designed for safer aircraft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After decades, two taxiways are currently being reconstructed at the airport.
“Were identified in an inspection that need to be replaced,” said Tyler Hurst, deputy director of aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.
The $9.1 million project is being fully funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and will include the reconstruction of taxiways Julia and Papa 4.
They were producing a lot of foreign object debris so FOD, which is a hazard to aircraft,” said Huest. “Just like, you get into a pot hole or something like that in a roadway so, obviously a roadway it’s much different than a taxiway and a vehicle can take some pot holes but an aircraft is highly sensitive.”
Taxiways are paths that connect airplanes with runways and terminals.
The new ones are made out of concrete and will have a more than 20 year life cycle.
“What we’re getting now is brand new quality pavement that will not produce the issues that we were speaking about, you know, for quite some time,“ said Hurst.
The airport says it developed alternate routes to avoid construction from interfering with operations.
“Bare with us during construction, we really mitigated all the issues,” said Hurst.
At this time construction is expected to be completed by October 1.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.