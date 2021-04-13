Wood County K9, handler lead joint tactical training exercise

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A K9 officer was the leader of the pack during a tactical training exercise recently.
K9 Mata, who stepped into K9 Juma’s role when she retired due to illness, helped his handler Wood Co. PCT 2 Constable Kelly Smith lead a group of about 20 on a hunt for a “suspect” who was hiding in a wooded area.
Mata, a Belgian Malinois, is nationally certified in tracking, narcotics detection, and patrol.
More about the training exercise:
“It teaches our patrol officers and our deputies how to work side by side with a patrol K9 during tracking missing persons and suspect apprehension, and also when we need to do drug detection on the street,” Constable Smith said.
Our cameraperson was not allowed to film the actual suspect takedown due to law enforcement security procedures, we are told Mata quickly found his suspect and alerted the group.
