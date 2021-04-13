Who has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Data shows 25K given to East Texans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Information from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows over 10,000 people received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination since March 31.
The table below shows how many J&J vaccines were distributed, county-by-county, since March 31, the 13-day window in which blood clots were developed.
The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccine campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The acting FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.
