WEBXTRA: Destruction to Construction: Remembering the April 13, 2019 tornado

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - A destructive tornado swept over the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on April 13, 2019, ending one life and changing other lives forever.
Staff and survivors want the focus this year to turn to renewal and rebirth. Dirt work has begun to replace a visitors center, fully developed prairie grasses are blowing in the wind as additional trail work is under way.
Site manager Anthony Souther with the Texas Historical Commission, assistant manager Rachel Galan and prairie developer Alan Shadow speak to KLTV’s Donna McCollum about the direction the site is taking.
