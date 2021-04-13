Tyler woman who stole 1937 Packard convertible from storage unit gets 4 years

Tyler woman who stole 1937 Packard convertible from storage unit gets 4 years
Latoshia Evette White, 44, of Tyler (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass | April 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:43 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman agreed to a plea deal of four years in prison Tuesday for stealing a 1937 Packard convertible from a storage unit on Shiloh Road in March of 2020.

Latoshia Evette White, 44, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County jail on a felony theft between $30K and $150K charge. Her bond amount was set at $250,000.

White appeared in Judge Jack Skeen’s 241st Judicial District Court Tuesday morning. During the plea hearing, she pleaded guilty to stealing the antique car.

According to a previous KLTV story, White stole the Packard on March 6, 2020. Then she used her Facebook page to sell the convertible, which was valued at $45,000, to a man in Henderson for $2,000.

White’s boyfriend told police he was with her when she opened the storage unit for the towing service to access the car for delivery.

Previous story: Tyler woman accused of selling stolen 1937 convertible on Facebook

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.