Tuesday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. A few thunderstorms to the west could move into parts of East Texas, but will weaken as they do. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. A cold front moving through will mean slightly cooler this afternoon, but still warm. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with light winds. Overnight tonight, the chance for rain increases again with a few showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday morning. Cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Another chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. By Friday, another cold front is approaching and chances for rain become likely late in the day. Cooler this weekend with some breaks in the clouds by Sunday.