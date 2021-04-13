SFA Soccer opens conference tournament play on Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer team is in Beaumont and looking to win their first Southland Conference Tournament since 2012.
The Ladyjacks will enter the tournament as the overall number-one seed and open play Tuesday morning against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
“They have been so resilient,” head coach Tony Minatta said. “They just keep fighting and never waiver no maater what was going on.”
The team had a decent start in the fall and only built from there. Their spring season started with a 1-0 loss to UT-Tyler but then the team went on a five match winning streak before losing three straight. The team dealt with injuries and tough road games during the losing streak. After those three losses the ‘Jacks went on a four-match winning streak that saw the team beat Lamar, the preseason favorite and rival Sam Houston State to end the season. The win over Sam clinched the program their first regular season title since 2015.
All the tournament games will be streamed on ESPN+. If SFA wins Tuesday they will play in the semifinal game on Thursday at 4 p.m. and the championship game on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.
“What it coms down to is you rely on guts, grit, heart and all those things,” Minatta said. “What we have accomplished he last couple of weeks, we have all that and more. I think we can rely on that for a few more games.”
