Sen. Ted Cruz leads group to strip Major League Baseball of its decades-old antitrust exemption

WASHINGTON D.C. - In response to Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the All-Star game from Atlanta, several U.S. senators are fighting back. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) discussed their legislation to end Major League Baseball’s special immunity from antitrust laws.
“What prompted this legislation being introduced was Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the all star game out of Atlanta, Georgia. It did so based on a pile of lies.” said Sen. Cruz.
MLB announced on April 2 that they were moving the All-Star Game and the amateur draft from Georgia following the passage of a bill imposing sweeping voting restrictions.
