TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pimiento cheese is a favorite in the U.S., probably particularly in the South. Here’s a way to get the great flavor of this delicious treat into a special breakfast casserole.
Pimiento cheese breakfast casserole by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup of sour cream
8 ounces chopped pimiento peppers (other peppers can be used if you don’t have a jar of pimientos)
1 teaspoon Worcestersire sauce
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
10 eggs
16 ounces cooked ham, diced
20 ounces frozen hash browns
Method:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cheese, sour cream, peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper.
In another bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add them to the cheese mixture, along with the ham, and stir.
Spread the frozen hash browns over the bottom of the baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over them.
Gently stir to make sure the hash browns are well-coated in eggs.
Bake for about 45 minutes. The center of the casserole should be set before removing.
Garnish with more cheese and a dollop of sour cream, if desired, on each serving.
