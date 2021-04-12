EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the night tonight. There is a chance for a few isolated showers/thundershowers over the NW sections of East Texas later tonight, but the chances are fairly low at this time. As we head into Tuesday, there is a chance for a few scattered showers across portions of East Texas, with the better chances being over the southern half of the area. As we head into Wednesday morning, a few upper-level disturbances will track from NW to SE through East Texas giving us a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially early on Wednesday morning. There will be another chance later in the day on Wednesday for a few more isolated thunderstorms. There is, currently, a Marginal Risk, or a 5% chance for strong/severe storms on Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center. Some strong winds and some hail will be possible. We will certainly keep our eyes on this time period for you. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible on Thursday, then another chance for a few isolated thunderstorms during the day on Friday. So, at this time, the Disruptive Weather Outlook is HIGH for Wednesday and again on Friday due to the chances for isolated storms. Early on Saturday morning, some heavier rain is possible once again, but should taper off during the day. Sunday and Monday of next week look much better, under Partly Cloudy Skies. Temperatures during this time should remain mild with cool mornings and mild afternoons.