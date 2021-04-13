2 months after winter storm, East Texas Crisis Center begins repairs to facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost two months after the winter storm hit Tyler, The East Texas Crisis Center is just now getting the minimum repairs done at their facility.
The storm caused their pipes to freeze and then burst, leaving water falling from sprinkler heads for a few days. Which in turn left offices, hallways, gathering spaces, and more damaged, and they are just now getting walls, insulation, and bathrooms back in.
The Crisis Center is unique to East Texas and Smith County because it’s the only emergency shelter of its kind in the area. When a woman or someone is in a crisis or abusive situation, they can get help from the center. They also provide counseling, education, and so much more.
Erin Wides has more from their Development and Marketing Director tonight at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.