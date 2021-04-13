Longview ISD set to convert baseball, softball fields to turf

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview ISD School board approved a plan on Monday night to convert the district’s baseball and softball fields to turf.
According to a release from the district, funding for the project will come from the district’s general fund balance. The district will work with McKinney-based Sports Design Group to oversee the project.
“The current natural grass surfaces are vulnerable to adverse weather conditions, and require considerable landscaping to maintain,” Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent of Finance said. “We’re going to contract with Sports Design Group to evaluate the scope of the project and prepare all specifications, should the board approve moving forward with the project.”
