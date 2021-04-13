East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for an increase in clouds this evening and overnight with chances for showers and a few isolated thundershowers as well. After midnight tonight, the chance for isolated thunderstorms increases as well. All areas along and south of Hwy 79 are under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms, those north of 79 are under a Marginal Risk. A Slight risk is a 15% chance for strong/severe thunderstorms and a Marginal Risk is a 5% chance for strong/severe storms. With some of the stronger storms we could see some hail and strong/gusty winds associated with the strongest activity, so please stay Weather Alert. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Wednesday is at HIGH at the moment. It is also at HIGH for Friday. During the day on Thursday, chances for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower exists, but is lower than Wednesday and Friday. We could see a few showers early on Saturday as well before the rain ends and Sunday through Tuesday look very nice. Temperatures are expected to remain mild to cool through the next 7 days.